After Upendra Kushwaha, two-time MP Meena Singh also left the Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United on Friday.

Meena Singh won the bypoll to the Bikramganj Lok Sabha seat in 2008 after the death of her husband and sitting MP Ajit Kumar Singh, and won from Arrah in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. She contested the 2014 elections from Arrah but lost and did not fight in 2019.

She sent her resignation letter to party as state President Umesh Kushwaha.

“I have resigned from the primary membership of the party. The resignation letter is sent to the JD-U state President. I have not decided to join any party. My priority is to go among the people of the constituency and then decide further course of action,” Singh said.

Sources, however, said that she is expected to join the BJP.

