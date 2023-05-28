INDIA

Former MP Monazir Hasan resigns from JD-U

Former Begusarai MP Monazir Hasan on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of Bihar’s Janata Dal-United.

Talking to media persons in Begusarai, he said: “90 per cent leaders like me are feeling suffocated in the party. People like me have no importance in the party. We are just like Garam Masala in the party.”

“JD-U is diverting from its actual goal. The ministers have no value in the Mahagathbandhan. The party is in the hands of few leaders. RJD is taking the votes of Muslims by frightening them in the name of BJP and people like that are being ignored,” Hasan added.

He said that he had sent his resignation to party national President Lalan Singh and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Hasan was in the RJD and then he went to the JD-U. Nitish Kumar made him minister in his cabinet and had also given ticket in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. He was elected from Begusarai then. In 2014, he went to the BJP. After he fell ill, he returned to the JD-U again.

