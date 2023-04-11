INDIA

Former MP Rahul Gandhi gets rousing welcome in Wayanad

NewsWire
0
0

Thousands of people lined up on either side of the roads in Wayanad on Tuesday afternoon to welcome their former MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on his first visit to the city following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha last month after being convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Some local residents claimed that this was the biggest crowd Wayanad had ever witnessed, even more than the crowd that had turned up to greet Rahul Gandhi when he came to file his nomination from this hilly district for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi had won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by defeating P.P. Suneer of the CPI by a staggering margin of over four lakh votes.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi landed at Kannur and from there they flew to Kalpetta in Wayanad on a chopper.

After the top state Congress leaders received him at the helipad, all of them got into an open vehicle that moved forward with great difficulty with the crowd jostling to get a glimpse of the Congress leader.

20230411-165803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat govt okays regularisation of illegal constructions on payment of fee

    AAP’s Sanjay Singh suspended for a week from Rajya Sabha

    Govt working tirelessly to augment India’s health infrastructure: Modi

    Compulsory car seat-belts for all regime from Nov 1, but Mumbai...