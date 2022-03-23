Former, National President Jerry Dias has been charged with breach of ethics and practices, Unifor announced today.

An investigator determined that Dias engaged in a number of breaches of the Unifor Code of Ethics by accepting money from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he had introduced to employers of Unifor members. None of the employers had knowledge of Dias’ personal interest in the transactions; as such Unifor has not identified them. The supplier was not a participant in the investigation so will not be identified, according to a statement posted on Unifor’s website.

“Unifor is built on a democratic foundation that holds all members to the highest of standards. Our Constitution has strong checks and balances, a robust code of ethics and comprehensive enforcement procedures to ensure that the conduct of all elected leaders reflects the responsibilities entrusted to them,” said Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne, who commissioned the investigation after receiving a formal complaint against Dias on January 26, 2022.

The breach did not involve any Unifor finances, the private sector union with more than 315,000 members across the country clarified.

“The investigator determined (on a balance of probabilities) that in December 2021 and January 2022, Dias promoted a supplier’s rapid test kits to various Unifor employers, either directly or through Unifor staff under his direction. Several employers of Unifor members purchased tests as a result of Dias’ introductions. At some point prior to January 20, 2022, Dias accepted the sum of $50,000 from the supplier,” the statement said.

“On January 20, 2022 Dias gave a Unifor employee what Dias said was half of the funds ($25,000), telling the employee that it had come from the supplier. The employee subsequently lodged a complaint under the Unifor Code of Ethics and delivered the funds that he received from Dias to the National Secretary-Treasurer. Dias was asked to participate in the investigation. However, the investigator’s findings were made without the benefit of his evidence. He has provided medical documentation indicating that he suffers from a number of health issues and went on medical leave on February 6, 2022. On March 11, he notified the Unifor National Executive Board of his immediate retirement due to health issues,” the statement read.

In another statement to Unifor members, Dias attributed his unethical behaviour to impaired judgment caused by the pain killers, sleeping pills and alcohol he consumed which dealing with a medical issue.

He said:”This past December, my life took a remarkable turn for the worse when I was confronted with a debilitating sciatic nerve issue. It’s hard for me to say this, but my coping mechanism has been pain killers, sleeping pills and alcohol. These factors have impaired my judgement in recent months, and I owe it to our members to seek the treatment I need.

“My physician has told me, straight up, that I need help. That’s why I am entering a residential rehabilitation facility. I will also be stepping away temporarily from all of my advisory positions.”

“I want every member of Unifor to remember what we have accomplished together. We are not defined by this,” he added.

The next step, as outlined in the Unifor Constitution, will be a hearing before the National Executive Board. During the hearing, Dias will have an opportunity to fully present information and arguments concerning the charge.

Unifor is currently seeking legal advice regarding any legal obligations arising from these events.