SPORTSWORLD

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

NewsWire
0
0

Former NBA player Kadeem Allen, who currently plays for Israeli Super League’s Hapoel Haifa, has been suspended following positive results for banned substances, the basketball club said in a statement.

The club received a message from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) stating that banned substances were found in samples taken after Haifa’s Europe Cup game against Budivelnyk Kyiv in Italy on January 25.

FIBA, therefore, instructed the club to suspend Allen until receiving the results of a retest, a Xinhua report said.

The 30-year-old point guard, who also played for French club JL Bourg before he joined Hapoel Haifa in June 2021, had played 47 NBA games with the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks between 2017-2020, averaging 5.5 points and 2.3 assists in 13.6 minutes per game.

20230224-100403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asian Elite Boxing: Shiva Thapa storms into final

    PKL 9: Haryana Steelers face Bengal Warriors in opening encounter

    Sahil Tavora signs two-year contract extension with Hyderabad FC

    Bumrah, Jadeja fit but not rushed by selectors for Sri Lanka...