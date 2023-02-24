Former NBA player Kadeem Allen, who currently plays for Israeli Super League’s Hapoel Haifa, has been suspended following positive results for banned substances, the basketball club said in a statement.

The club received a message from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) stating that banned substances were found in samples taken after Haifa’s Europe Cup game against Budivelnyk Kyiv in Italy on January 25.

FIBA, therefore, instructed the club to suspend Allen until receiving the results of a retest, a Xinhua report said.

The 30-year-old point guard, who also played for French club JL Bourg before he joined Hapoel Haifa in June 2021, had played 47 NBA games with the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks between 2017-2020, averaging 5.5 points and 2.3 assists in 13.6 minutes per game.

20230224-100403