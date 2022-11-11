Former New Zealand left-arm pace bowler Mitch McClenaghan has predicted “dark days” for his side for the next 5-10 years, saying there is a paucity of winners in the side led by Kane Williamson.

New Zealand were riding the wave of a superb all-round performance against Australia in their opening Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup and became the first team to enter the semifinals, but a below-par performance against Pakistan in the knockout stage saw them bow out of the global event.

During the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, the Black Caps lost to Australia after making it all the way to the final. The two defeats in consecutive T20 World Cups at the business end of the tournament have forced McClenaghan to ask if the team is way too nice while dealing with opponents.

The 36-year-old McClenaghan, who has played 48 ODIs and 29 T20Is taking 82 and 30 wickets respectively, told SENZ Breakfast that, “I hope I’m wrong, but it could be a dark 5-10 years of New Zealand Cricket. I just feel like we lack winners… we’re too nice.”

McClenaghan indicated that he was bemused by the fact that while on the one hand they thrashed Australia by 89 runs, on the other they could make only 152 against Pakistan in the semifinal, which was easily chased down for the loss of three wickets.

The former pacer also said this edition of the T20 World Cup had the worst standard among teams.

“I actually think this is the worst standard on the whole form-wise by all the teams around the world,” said McClenaghan. “I actually felt like this is the tournament that we should have won, and we should have won easy.

“I honestly believe that we were favourites after that first game against Australia; we should have been favourites to win this tournament (after) the way the other teams around the world were playing form-wise.

“England only just hit their straps (in) that last game — Mark Wood out is a big loss for them — but they’re the only team that’s really starting to look like they might… be hitting their straps.

“It was a wide-open one (tournament) and it was one that I personally believe we should have won,” he added.

New Zealand will now aim for glory in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India after their heart-breaking final loss to England in 2019.

