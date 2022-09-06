ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODSOUTH ASIA

Former Pak cricketer Wasim Akram to star alongside Fawad Khan in ‘MBG’

NewsWire
Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan and former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram will be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming film titled ‘Money Back Guarantee – MBG’.

Fawad, who has worked in Indian films such as ‘Kapoor And Sons’ and ‘Khoobsurat’, took to Instagram to make the announcement and also share the poster of the film.

He wrote: “Unveiling the first look of our next movie “Money Back Guarantee – MBG”. A film by Faisal Qureshi. Teaser coming out Sept 9, 2022, 10:00 am (PST).”

“In Theaters Worldwide: April 21, 2023. Starring: Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfigar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom, Ahmad Bilal, Adan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Adas Waseem.”

The film will hit the screens on April 21, next year.

Fawad will also be seen in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, an action drama directed by Bilal Lashari. It is a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. The film will star Fawad Khan as the titular character with Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malik.

