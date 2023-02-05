SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Former Pakistan military ruler Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

Former Pakistan military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who had been living in Dubai since 2016, breathed his last on Sunday, local media reported.

The 79-year-old former president and chief of army staff was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, according to his family. The build-up of amyloid proteins (deposits) can make it difficult for the organs and tissues to work properly, The Express Tribune reported.

Musharraf assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008, The Express Tribune reported.

The former president’s family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.

