Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away

Former Pakistan President and Army Chief Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday in a Dubai hospital, his family sources confirmed.

The former military ruler was undergoing treatment for an ailment at American Hospital Dubai, Geo News reported.

Musharraf, 79, was suffering from a rare disease amyloidosis, Dawn News reported.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement: ” May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to bereaved family,” the military’s media wing said.

20230205-121203

