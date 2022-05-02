INDIA

Former Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor appointed Advisor in PMO

Former Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor has been appointed as Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office while IAS officers Hari Ranjan Rao and Atish Chandra have been appointed as Additional Secretaries.

According to the notification issued by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, Kapoor, a Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer of the 1987 batch, has been appointed as Advisor in the ranks and scale of Secretary to the Government of India, initially for the period of two years from the date of his joining or until further orders, whichever is earlier, as per the usual terms and conditions.

Rao, an IAS officer of 1994 batch from Madhya Pradesh cadre and currently, administrator in the Universal Services Obligation Fund, under the Department of Telecommunication, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in PMO for the balance tenure of his Central deputation or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Similarly, Atish Chandra, IAS officer of 1994 batch from Bihar cadre and currently working as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Food Corporation of India under the Department of Food and Public Distribution, will be in the PMO as Additional Secretary for the balance part of his central deputation or till further orders.

