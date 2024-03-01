Former PM Brian Mulroney will have state funeral, says Trudeau

Ottawa (Mar 1) – Brian Mulroney will have a ‘fitting tribute’ meaning a state funeral, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today adding that the public will have opportunities to pay tribute to him.

Daughter Caroline Mulroney announced the demise of the 84-year-old former Canadian prime minister who battled a number of health issues including cancer in a social media post yesterday.

Flags are flying at half-mast on government buildings as a sign of respect for Mulroney.

“As we mourn his passing and keep his family and friends in our thoughts, let us also acknowledge – and celebrate – Mr. Mulroney’s role in building the modern, dynamic, and prosperous country we all know today, ” Trudeau said in written statement.

Brian Mulroney served as Canada’s prime minister from 1984 to 1993. His tenure was marked by the introduction of major economic reforms, such as the Canada–United States Free Trade Agreement and the goods and services tax (GST) that was created to replace the manufacturers’ sales tax. He also opposed the apartheid regime in South Africa, leading an effort within the Commonwealth to sanction the country.

Trudeau says that planning for the state funeral accorded to eminent politicians and Canadians.