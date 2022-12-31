WORLD

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

NewsWire
0
0

Former Pope Benedict XVI passed away at his residence in the Vatican on Saturday. He was 95, according to an official announcement.

In a statement, The Vatican said: “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9.34 a.m. in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

“Further information will be provided as soon as possible.”

Benedict led the Catholic Church from April 2005 to February 2013. stood down due to his ailing health becoming the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

Benedict spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican.

His successor Pope Francis said he had visited him there frequently.

Although the former pontiff had been ill for some time, the Holy See said there had been an aggravation in his condition because of advancing age.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis appealed to his final audience of the year at the Vatican to “pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict”, whom he said was very ill.

Born Joseph Ratzinger in Germany, Benedict was 78 when in 2005 he became one of the oldest popes ever elected.

20221231-153804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistani FM thanks China for relief assistance to flood victims

    Turkey freezes assets of 770 individuals, US-based foundation

    Brendon McCullum sounds ominous warning for Test cricket

    Uncapped players likely in England women’s playing XI for one-off Test...