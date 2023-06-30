INDIA

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies

NewsWire
0
0

Former Punjab Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and two-time legislator Bir Devinder Singh died at the PGI Chandigarh on Friday. He was 73.

His close associates said he had been suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment in the PGI.

He was the deputy speaker between 2003 and 2004.

Condoling Singh’s demise, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he made a valuable contribution to the development of Punjab while serving in various capacities and his demise has left a void that will be tough to fill.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said with the passing away of Bir Devinder Singh, “we have lost a unique personality, a good politician, eminent orator and an avid writer”.

2023063031885

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP loses another leader to TRS in Telangana

    India rapidly creating Covid dedicated infrastructure: MoS Health

    Will high interest rate regime coexist with equity market uptrend?

    NCP’s Anil Deshmukh claims he got offer to join BJP &...