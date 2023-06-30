Former Punjab Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and two-time legislator Bir Devinder Singh died at the PGI Chandigarh on Friday. He was 73.

His close associates said he had been suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment in the PGI.

He was the deputy speaker between 2003 and 2004.

Condoling Singh’s demise, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he made a valuable contribution to the development of Punjab while serving in various capacities and his demise has left a void that will be tough to fill.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said with the passing away of Bir Devinder Singh, “we have lost a unique personality, a good politician, eminent orator and an avid writer”.

2023063031885