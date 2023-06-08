INDIA

Former Punjab Police Inspector’s assets worth Rs 1 cr attached by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that they have attached immovable property worth Rs 1 crore belonging to former Punjab Police Inspector Inderjit Singh, along with a fixed deposit of Rs 32.42 lakh, in connection with a money laundering investigation.

The ED initiated a Prevention of Money Laundering Act investigation, based on an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Punjab Polce’s Special Task Force against Inderjit Singh and others under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act, Arms Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“Singh had arrested a drug smuggler in an NDPS case. He then exerted pressure on the accused’s family through his associates. Later, he acquired ownership of the accused’s residential house in the name of a relative of his accomplice. In exchange, Singh promised to assist in securing bail,” an ED official said.

Further investigation revealed that Singh also received illegal gratification of Rs 39 lakh in cash from the smuggler’s family members through his accomplice, to avoid filing another case against the smuggler and his family under the NDPS Act.

The attached immovable property mentioned above was directly acquired by Singh as a result of the scheduled offense.

Additionally, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 39 lakh in cash were generated by Singh as illegal gratification.

“Therefore, the ED has attached movable property in the form of a fixed deposit of Rs 32.42 lakh as an equivalent value in lieu of the ‘Proceeds of Crime’ generated in cash and the immovable property located in Amritsar as direct ‘Proceeds of Crime’,” the agency official said.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

20230608-215002

