Former RJD MLC gets over 5 years jail term for assaulting officials

An MP-MLA court on Thursday sentenced former RJD lawmaker Azad Gandhi to five and half years jail for assaulting officials, while making strong remarks on his act and comparing him to a “notorious criminal”.

Azad Gandhi was held guilty in a case 361/2007 lodged in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan police station.

He, along with his supporters, were involved in assaulting an ADM and three executive magistrates in Patna District Magistrate’s office in 2007.

Special MP/MLA cases judge Sangam Singh held him guilty under various sections of the IPC, holding that his act was unforgivable.

Azad Gandhi was a former MLC from Patna Graduates seat. In 2020, the JD-U candidate had defeated him.

2023072042590

