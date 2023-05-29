ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Former ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover appears on ‘Roadies 19’

NewsWire
0
0

A new promo for the youth-based reality series ‘MTV Roadies’ shows former ‘Shark Tank’ judge Ashneer Grover appearing as a guest in one of the episodes of ‘Roadies 19: Karm ya Kaand’.

The channel shared the new promo on Instagram, which gives a glimpse of the auditions where gang leaders Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati are bidding for contestants.

Ashneer, who makes a small but impactful appearance, can be heard telling a contestant: “Bheek hi mang raha hai na. Bhai le lo mereko.”

The video is captioned: “Ab tak toh bas tumne suni hai karm ya kaand ki baatein, ab dekhoge bhi. Ready ho for the mahayudh? MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand, co-powered by @wildstoneofficial, starts from June 3, every Sat & Sun at 7PM only on MTV & JioCinema.”

Another glimpse shows a contestant is seen wearing a mask of Shiv Thakare. Many assume that he will be seen making a guest appearance too.

20230529-144804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Radhika Madan celebrates Ashtmi at home in Delhi after years

    For Rohitashv Gour, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ has been a learning...

    Film rights of Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller ‘One Indian Girl’ acquired by...

    ‘There is no exclusive news in today’s world of sensationalism’