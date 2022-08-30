Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 92.

The eighth and final leader of the Soviet Union, he was the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1985 until 1991.

He was also the country’s head of state from 1988 until 1991, serving as the chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet from 1988 to 1989, chairman of the Supreme Soviet from 1989 to 1990, and president of the Soviet Union from 1990 to 1991.

Gorbachev initially adhered to Marxism–Leninism and moved towards social democracy by the early 1990s.

Gorbachev remains the subject of controversy. The recipient of a wide range of awards, including the Nobel Peace Prize, he was widely praised for his pivotal role in ending the Cold War, introducing new political freedoms in the Soviet Union. On the other hand, he is often criticized in Russia for accelerating the Soviet dissolution, an event which brought a decline in Russia’s global influence and precipitated an economic collapse.