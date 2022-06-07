INDIA

Former student held for threatening Gurugram school principal

NewsWire
0
0

A 20-year-old youth was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly threatening prinicipal of a school, in which he used to study, in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Bas Kusla village, here, police said.

The arrested identified as Pinku alias Golu had threatened the school principal Jai Singh on May 3, the police said.

A mobile phone used in the commission of crime has also been recovered.

During interrogation, the accused said that in 2019, he failed in Class 10 exams. So, he had a grudge against the principal.”

“The accused had planned to threaten the principal of the school and as per the plan, he called the complainant from a virtual number and threatened to kidnap and kill him in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

A case had been registered in this regard under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the

Farrukhnagar police station.

20220607-170403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Section 138 NI Act a civil sheep in a criminal’s wolf...

    Chair of JJM in IIT-Guwahati to undertake research on drinking water

    2 Pakistani Jaish terrorists slain in Kashmir gunfight

    ‘Gurugram hospitals with over 50 beds capacity to set up oxygen...