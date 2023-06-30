The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a former national taekwondo player, who is also a member of the infamous Neeraj Bawana gang, for abducting his uncle from Haryana’s Rohtak and killing him in 2019, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Praveen Hooda (28), a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar, had been evading arrest since 2019.

He had previously won a silver medal in national games, where he had represented Haryana.

Sharing the details, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal said that Hooda had a financial dispute with his uncle Harish Hooda as the latter had taken money from him on the pretext of providing a job to him in Railways.

However, the job did not materialise and he asked his uncle to pay back the money, but the latter refused.

“Hooda got infuriated by this and he along with his associates had abducted Harish Hooda from the area Civil Line, Rohtak in February 2019 and later murdered him in Kanjhawala area,” said the Special CP.

Initially, a case of abduction was lodged at Civil Line police station in Rohtak, but the charges of murder was added to it later.

On June 26, specific input was received that Hooda, a member of the infamous Neeraj Bawana gang, would be coming in the area of Rohini to commit some crime on the direction of his gang leaders and he would be carrying illegal weapons with him.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid at Sector 25, Rohini, Delhi and the accused was apprehended from there. A sophisticated pistol and four bullets were recovered from him,” Dhaliwal said.

In 2018, Hooda was arrested in a case of trespass and firing in the area of Aman Vihar police station. He also sustained bullet injuries in that incident.

