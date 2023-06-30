INDIA

Former taekwondo player held in Delhi for killing his uncle

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a former national taekwondo player, who is also a member of the infamous Neeraj Bawana gang, for abducting his uncle from Haryana’s Rohtak and killing him in 2019, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Praveen Hooda (28), a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar, had been evading arrest since 2019.

He had previously won a silver medal in national games, where he had represented Haryana.

Sharing the details, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal said that Hooda had a financial dispute with his uncle Harish Hooda as the latter had taken money from him on the pretext of providing a job to him in Railways.

However, the job did not materialise and he asked his uncle to pay back the money, but the latter refused.

“Hooda got infuriated by this and he along with his associates had abducted Harish Hooda from the area Civil Line, Rohtak in February 2019 and later murdered him in Kanjhawala area,” said the Special CP.

Initially, a case of abduction was lodged at Civil Line police station in Rohtak, but the charges of murder was added to it later.

On June 26, specific input was received that Hooda, a member of the infamous Neeraj Bawana gang, would be coming in the area of Rohini to commit some crime on the direction of his gang leaders and he would be carrying illegal weapons with him.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid at Sector 25, Rohini, Delhi and the accused was apprehended from there. A sophisticated pistol and four bullets were recovered from him,” Dhaliwal said.

In 2018, Hooda was arrested in a case of trespass and firing in the area of Aman Vihar police station. He also sustained bullet injuries in that incident.

2023062931488

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Youth kills mother, step father and brother before killing self in...

    India sees slight decline in new Covid cases after 2 days

    Indian scientists develop AI algorithm that can detect diabetes from ECG

    Facebook starts testing NFTs with select creators