A local court in Villupuram on Friday sentenced former Tamil Nadu Special DGP Rajesh Das to three years of imprisonment in a sexual harassment case.

The accused was charged of sexual harassment by his junior woman IPS officer two years ago.

Besides, the court also slapped him with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The incident had taken place during the election campaigning when the accused and the victim officer were involved in planning security arrangements for the former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy.

The complaint in this regard was lodged in February 2021 with the Home secretary and DGP.

Further details are awaited.

20230616-140004