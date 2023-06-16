INDIA

Former Tamil Nadu DGP gets 3 yrs imprisonment in sexual harassment case

NewsWire
0
0

A local court in Villupuram on Friday sentenced former Tamil Nadu Special DGP Rajesh Das to three years of imprisonment in a sexual harassment case.

The accused was charged of sexual harassment by his junior woman IPS officer two years ago.

Besides, the court also slapped him with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The incident had taken place during the election campaigning when the accused and the victim officer were involved in planning security arrangements for the former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy.

The complaint in this regard was lodged in February 2021 with the Home secretary and DGP.

Further details are awaited.

20230616-140004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trailer of director K S Ravikumar-starrer ‘Koogle Kuttappa’ released

    Coal production rises 15% during April-February 2022-23

    CSI to launch digital platform for heart patients

    Bhima Koregaon case: SC to hear pleas of Gautam Navlakha and...