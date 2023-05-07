INDIA

Former Tamil Nadu DGP joins RJD

NewsWire
0
0

Former IPS officer Karunasagar, who retired as DGP of Tamil Nadu, joined Bihar’s ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday.

Karunasagar, the 1991 batch IPS officer, retired last month from the top post of Tamil Nadu police. Belonging to the upper caste Bhumihar community, he hails from Bihar’s Jahanabad district.

He joined the RJD at an event organised in the party headquarters here. Tejashwi Yadav said that the party needs intellectual persons and the joining of Tamil Nadu’s former DGP is a positive thing.

“After the joining of the former Tamil Nadu DGP, our party will become stronger. I am wishing that some more intellectuals like him would join our party. He has his own wish to work for the people of that state where he was born. With his joining, the hand of Lalu Ji became stronger,” he said.

20230507-203802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hatred more in north India than south: Arshad Madani

    Social media users find Aishwarya’s lookalike in Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi

    Oil Ministry finalising report suggesting ways to cut crude dependency by...

    I am not sure if Jasprit Bumrah’s absence can be called...