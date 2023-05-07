Former IPS officer Karunasagar, who retired as DGP of Tamil Nadu, joined Bihar’s ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday.

Karunasagar, the 1991 batch IPS officer, retired last month from the top post of Tamil Nadu police. Belonging to the upper caste Bhumihar community, he hails from Bihar’s Jahanabad district.

He joined the RJD at an event organised in the party headquarters here. Tejashwi Yadav said that the party needs intellectual persons and the joining of Tamil Nadu’s former DGP is a positive thing.

“After the joining of the former Tamil Nadu DGP, our party will become stronger. I am wishing that some more intellectuals like him would join our party. He has his own wish to work for the people of that state where he was born. With his joining, the hand of Lalu Ji became stronger,” he said.

