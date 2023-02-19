Senior DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister, S.N.M. Ubayidullah has died on Sunday. He was 83.

A source said that when he was getting ready for a function, the former minister suddenly complained of uneasiness and eventually lost consciousness. He died while he was being rushed to the hospital.

Ubayidullah was a four-time MLA from Thanjavur for DMK, winning the seat in the 1989, 1996, 2001 and the 2006 assembly elections.

He had served as the Minister for Commercial Taxes in the M. Karunanidhi-led Cabinet.

The veteran DMK member was the secretary of the party’s Thanjavur Town unit from 1987 to 2014. He was also the president of the DMK traders’ wing.

The Tamil Nadu government has recently conferred on him the Periagnar Anna Award for his contribution to the Tamil Language, literature, and social development.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has condoled the passing away of Ubaydullah. In a tweet, he recalled Ubaydullah’s contribution to the growth of the party and his association with the senior leaders of the party.

