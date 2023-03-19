INDIA

Former TN Chief Information Commissioner joins Congress

NewsWire
0
0

Former Chief Information Commissioner of Tamil Nadu and retired IAS officer, R. Rajagopal on Sunday joined the Congress.

He was welcomed to the party by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri.

Speaking at the event, Alagiri said Rajagopal had a long and distinguished career as an administrator.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) leader Malayiyaraja also joined the Congress.

Alagiri said Malayiyaraja has been a “major voice” in Tamil Nadu for working-class and marginalised people throughout his life.

On the occasion, speaking on the controversy surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London, Alagiri said: “Rahul Gandhi was invited by renowned colleges abroad to speak about the state of democracy in India. He spoke about how voices of opposition are being shut in the Parliament.”

Alagiri also said the Kerala unit of INC and the party in Tamil Nadu will jointly commemorate the 100 years of the Vaikom temple struggle, adding Erode East MLA and senior Congress leader, E.V.K.S. Elangovan will walk with his supporters and party workers to Vaikom in Kottayam district of Kerala on March 28.

20230319-211804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa Congress chief moves SC against merger of party MLAs with...

    J&K politicians condemn killing of sarpanch

    ‘The Belly And Brain Diet’ bridging the gap between knowing and...

    ‘Fulfilling security concerns’: SC allows road widening for 3 highways in...