Former Chief Information Commissioner of Tamil Nadu and retired IAS officer, R. Rajagopal on Sunday joined the Congress.

He was welcomed to the party by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri.

Speaking at the event, Alagiri said Rajagopal had a long and distinguished career as an administrator.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) leader Malayiyaraja also joined the Congress.

Alagiri said Malayiyaraja has been a “major voice” in Tamil Nadu for working-class and marginalised people throughout his life.

On the occasion, speaking on the controversy surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London, Alagiri said: “Rahul Gandhi was invited by renowned colleges abroad to speak about the state of democracy in India. He spoke about how voices of opposition are being shut in the Parliament.”

Alagiri also said the Kerala unit of INC and the party in Tamil Nadu will jointly commemorate the 100 years of the Vaikom temple struggle, adding Erode East MLA and senior Congress leader, E.V.K.S. Elangovan will walk with his supporters and party workers to Vaikom in Kottayam district of Kerala on March 28.

