Former TN Min appointed state planning panel vice chief

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu Finance Minister C. Ponnaiyan was appointed the Vice Chairman of the State Planning Commission, a government order said on Monday.

The State Planning Commission is headed by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami as its Chairman.

According to the order, the government considered necessary to appoint a Vice Chairman to advise it suitably on priority areas.

Veteran AIADK leader Ponnaiyan was a minister in Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran’s government in 1977, and was appointed as Finance Minister by Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

–IANS

vj/vd