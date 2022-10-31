INDIA

Former top cop Julio Ribeiro’s wife passes away

NewsWire
0
0

Melba Ribeiro, the wife of former supercop Julio F. Ribeiro, passed away late on Monday night, the family said.

She is survived by her husband, daughters Ana Carl Saldanha and Nina Engineer, grandchildren and great grandkids besides sister Dr. Rosario Menezes.

Her mortal remains shall be kept for public viewing on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, in Worli.

The burial will be at the Haines Road Cemetery in Worli, at 5.30 p.m.

Ribeiro, 93, is a former Mumbai Police Commissioner and was the DGP Punjab at the height of terrorism in that state. He also served as DGP of Gujarat and DG, CRPF, and as India’s Ambassador to Romania.

20221031-234406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Christie’s to auction Duchess of Abercorn’s Faberge Collection

    10-year-old found selling liquor in UP, ‘rescued’ by police

    TRS intensifies protest over paddy procurement

    40 kg heroin worth Rs 200 cr seized along Pak border...