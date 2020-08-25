Former Ukrainian PM remains in “grave” condition from COVID-19

Kiev, Aug 26 (IANS) Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, who has tested positive for COVID-19, remains in a critical condition, Tymoshenko’s press secretary Marina Soroka said on her official Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, we still do not have good news. Yulia Vladimirovna’s condition remains grave … Since yesterday evening, she has been receiving intensive therapy, according to the COVID treatment protocol,” Soroka said on Tuesday. Xinhua news agency reported.

Soroka on Sunday confirmed the news about the 59 year-old ex-prime minister testing positive for the coronavirus and being rushed to the hospital in a serious condition with a high fever.

Tymoshenko became Ukraine’s first high-profile politician to become infected with COVID-19.

Before her defeat in the presidential election in 2010, Tymoshenko served as Ukrainian prime minister twice between 2005 and 2010.

A total of 108,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,318 deaths, have been registered in Ukraine as of Tuesday, while 52,870 patients have recovered.

