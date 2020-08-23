Canindia News

Former Ukrainian PM Tymoshenko tests positive for coronavirus

Kiev, Aug 24 (IANS) Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, local media reported.

“Her condition is assessed as serious. Her temperature is up to 39 degree Celsius,” a spokeswoman for Tymoshenko’s Fatherland party was quoted as saying on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The spokeswoman did not give further details, according to the report.

Before her defeat in the presidential election in 2010, Tymoshenko, 59, served as Ukrainian prime minister twice between 2005 and 2010.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Ukraine is soaring this week, with the national tally reaching 107,379 as of Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

