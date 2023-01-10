INDIA

Former Union Minister Raja appears before CBI court in DA case

DMK Deputy Secretary and former Union Minister A. Raja on Tuesday appeared before a special CBI court in the case related to allegedly amassing disproportionate assets while serving as minister.

Raja, along with four of his associates appeared before judge D. Sivakumar, who is the judge for dealing with cases related to MPs and MLAs.

The court had issued a summons to Raja, who is currently a Lok Sabha member, and his accomplices to appear in person before the court.

The CBI has registered a case against Raja on August 18, 2015. Sixteen others including his family members, relatives, and friends were also charge sheeted in the case relating to amassing disproportionate assets.

The agency had charged that Raja and his associates amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 27.92 crore which were disproportionate to his known income sources during the period between October 1999 and September 2010.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet recently and according to the final report, the former Union minister and his associates have amassed an amount of Rs 5.53 crore disproportionate to known sources of income.

The matter will be heard next on February 8.

