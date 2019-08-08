Former UP DGP booked for land grab

Lucknow, Aug 9 (IANS) Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Jagmohan Yadav along with 65 others have been booked for criminal trespassing of land, rioting, armed with deadly weapons, provoking breach of peace, cheating by impersonation, cheating and dishonesty.

The move comes after Vijay Yadav, the son of former union minister Balram Singh Yadav, had filed a complaint against the former DGP and his 65 aides at the Gosainganj police station in the state capital on Thursday.

Police lodged an FIR on the complaint of Vijay Yadav in a case of land dispute.

He alleged in his complaint that the former DGP and his 65 aides started construction on his land on Tuesday and issued death threats to him.

Vijay Yadav said that he had purchased a 2 acre land in Haripur village of Bijnore in 2010 for Rs 1.20 crore, but his land was now being encroached upon by Binni Infratech.

“Bacchu Kapoor, director of Binni Infratech, has prepared forged documents and is now staking claim on the western part of my land. Kapoor bought land in Muzaffarpur Ghuswal village opposite to my property from Aravali Builders in 2012 and got it registered,” he said.

They fudged the documents and were now laying claim on my land, he said, adding that the fraud was done with Jagmohan Yadav’s consent.

“The fraud can be gauged from the fact that the land was shown sold for Rs 60 lakh in 2012 in records though its registry value was Rs 90 lakh.”

The former DGP has denied all the charges and said that the FIR was “baseless”.

Jagmohan Yadav was DGP of Uttar Pradesh in 2014-2015 and was known as one of then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s favorite officers.

–IANS

amita/ksk