Former UP minister gets seven-day parole

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has granted a seven-day parole to Samajwadi Party leader and former cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati.

Accused of rape, Prajapati has been granted the relief to attend his daughter’s marriage, scheduled for March 5.

Earlier, Gayatri had applied for a 56-day short-term bail but the state government opposed it.

He is accused of raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter along with his associates.

The former minister was arrested in this case on March 15, 2017. He has been in jail since then.

