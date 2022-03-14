HEALTH

Former US President Barack Obama tests Covid positive

By NewsWire
0
0

Former US President Barack Obama has said that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama tweeted on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also wrote that he and his wife, Michelle, “are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative”.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” the former US president added.

Obama, 60, served as the 44th president of the US from 2009 to 2017.

The US has reported more than 79 million Covid-19 infections and about 967,000 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

20220314-080003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.