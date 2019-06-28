Former Uttarakhand Governor dies, state mourning declared

Dehradun, July 3 (IANS) Former Uttarakhand Governor Sudershan Agarwal died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. He was 88.

State mourning has been declared in the hill state on Thursday during which the Tricolour will fly at half mast. All cultural functions have also been cancelled.

Agarwal had served as the second Governor of the hill state between 2003 to 2007 during which he established the Him Jyoti school in the Sahastradhara area here. He had also been the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha.

State Governor Baby Rani Maurya condoled the demise of Agarwal and prayed for the peace of his soul, a Raj Bhavan statement said. Agarwal was an efficient administrator and a great social worker, she said.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also expressed grief over the death of Agarwal.

–IANS

