INDIA

Former village head in UP’s Kannauj beaten to death over dispute

NewsWire
0
0

A former village head was beaten to death under the Talgram police circle in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, police said on Thursday.

Police force from several police stations and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the area, in view of the prevailing tension.

The deceased Arun Kumar Shakya was a staunch supporter of BJP MLA from Chhibaramau, Archana Pandey.

According to reports, Shakya had gone to get a hand pump installed in a primary school where he got into a dispute with the husband of the present village head Sarojini Devi.

The dispute escalated and the husband of Sarojini Dev took Shakya hostage and beat him up.

Shakya was later taken to the Talgram health centre from where he was referred to the district hospital where he died during treatment.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said a report has been filed against nine people on behalf of the aggrieved party, of which almost all the accused have been arrested.

20221215-165603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reforms to change framework of Indian telecom sector: Minister

    7,67,623 more water connections provided in Delhi

    In maiden emphatic win, AAP crushes traditional parties (2nd Ld)

    Transparency International wants Pak PM to prevent corruption in usage of...