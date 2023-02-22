Former Watford and Valencia coach Javi Gracia has been named as new coach of Premier League strugglers Leeds United on a “flexible” contract, according to the club website.

The 52-year-old Spaniard flew into Leeds on Tuesday morning and has agreed to a deal until the end of the current season.

Gracia replaces Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds on February 6th, with Michael Skubala placed in temporary charge, along with assistants Paco Gallarco and Chris Arnas, a Xinhua report said.

Just last week the club said the trio would continue to look after first team affairs after securing a 2-2 draw away to Manchester United and performing well. However, last weekend’s defeat to fellow strugglers Everton seems to have brought about a change of plan.

Gracia’s last job was a successful spell with Al Sadd in Qatar and prior to that he had a spell at Valencia, losing his job with the team at 14th in La Liga.

He has previously worked with Watford in England, leading them to Premier League survival and the FA Cup final, only to be sacked after just four matches the following season.

