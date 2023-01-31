SPORTSWORLD

Former world halfpipe champion Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan

NewsWire
0
0

Former world halfpipe champion Kyle Smaine of the United States has died in an avalanche in the backcountry of Japan’s Nagano prefecture.

“Today we lost an incredible person, friend, skier and teammate to the mountains,” the US freeski team announced on social media.

“Kyle Smaine was a world champion freeskier, loved exploring the mountains, was a fierce competitor but an even better person and friend.”

Local police said that the 31-year-old, who won freestyle skiing halfpipe gold medal at the 2015 world championships, was one of two men found dead in the avalanche, reports Xinhua news agency.

20230131-104403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Injured Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of IPL 2022

    ICC Women’s World Cup: New Zealand to aim for glory again...

    Olympics: IOC to cull accredited personnel due to Covid-19

    Davis Cup: We have a decent line-up for doubles, says Rohit...