Former World No.1 Muguruza to miss clay and grass swings

Former World No.1 Garbine Muguruza has announced that she will miss this year’s clay and grass swings.

“Spending time with family and friends and it’s really been healthy and amazing, so I am going to lengthen this period till summer, therefore I am going to miss clay and grass season,” the Spaniard wrote on Instagram.

Champion at Roland Garros in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017, Muguruza has not competed since a first-round loss to teenager Linda Noskova in Lyon in February.

She has not won a match since defeating Despina Papamichail in the second round of Tokyo last September, and is on a six-match losing streak.

Muguruza’s ranking has fallen to No.132 this week.

