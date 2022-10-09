SPORTSWORLD

Formula 1: FIA launches review into recovery vehicle incident in Japanese GP

The governing body of motorsports (FIA) has launched a ‘thorough review’ into the deployment of a recovery vehicle on Suzuka track in wet conditions at the Japanese Grand Prix.

While most of the drivers passed the recovery vehicle at slow speed behind the Safety Car, Pierre Gasly, racing for AlphaTauri, was trying to catch up with the others after making an early pit stop to repair damage to his car.

Gasly, who was penalised for speeding under the red-flag conditions, was joined by other drivers in condemning race officials for a decision they called “unacceptable”.

After the final race, the FIA announced a full investigation into the matter.

“While it is normal practice to recover cars under Safety Car and Red Flag conditions, due to the particular circumstances and also taking into account feedback from a number of drivers, the FIA has launched a thorough review of the events involving the deployment of recovery vehicles during the Japanese Grand Prix,” the FIA said in a statement.

“This is part of the common practice of debrief and analysis of all race incidents to ensure continual improvements of processes and procedures.”

Gasly said he feared for his life amid a chaotic start to Sunday’s rain-shortened race after he narrowly avoided a collision with a crane that had been deployed to recover Carlos Sainz’s stricken car after the Ferrari driver spun out on the opening lap.

