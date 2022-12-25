Formula One legend and three-time World Drivers’ Champion Jackie Stewart has supported Lewis Hamilton in seeking more power for the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association regarding decisions surrounding the sport.

Hamilton has recently hit back at F1 for allowing the regulations to be decided by “people with power” while the drivers have little say.

Stewart said the body was “much more powerful” when he was chairman of the organisation.

“I was the President of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association when the GPDA was much more powerful than it is today by the way. I think that’s wrong. I think we should have more influence,” Stewart was quoted by Express Sport as saying.

Founded in 1961, in a bid to improve safety standards in the sport, the GPDA held a lot of power and was key in dictating the terms the sport followed. The GPDA was famous for boycotts of several events including the 1969 Belgian Grand Prix and the 1970 German Grand Prix.

The organisation was eventually disbanded but reformed after the death of Roland Ratzenberger at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. The group has lost much of its power when it comes to making key decisions over the sport.

Recently, all the 20 F1 drivers met for a meal ahead of the 2022 season finale for a send-off for Sebastian Vettel after which Hamilton said they should meet more regularly and should do more as a united group.

“We have a responsibility, we have a great platform, each and every one of us, collectively, and there are lots of things F1 has to push forward on action-wise. It says we are doing a lot of things, sustainability and all of those things, but we need to make sure we are pushing through and doing our absolute best and maybe the GPDA can have a role in that,” Hamilton was quoted as saying in media reports.

With Jackie Stewart now supporting Hamilton, and if more drivers express similar support, the drivers could be seeking more influence in decisions that could lead to a life-and-death situation for them.

