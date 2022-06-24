AlphaTauri have confirmed on Friday that Pierre Gasly will remain with the team for the 2023 season, ending speculation that the Frenchman might depart for new paddock at the end of this season.

Speaking of the new deal, Gasly said, “I have been with this team for five years now and I am proud of the journey we’ve been through together and the progress we have made. I’m happy to remain with my Scuderia AlphaTauri team.”

“This year’s new regulations have created new challenges for us and being able to plan our development with the team for the next 18 months is a good working basis for the future.”

Gasly made his F1 debut with the team, then known as Toro Rosso, at the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix, and has subsequently taken three podiums with the squad, including his win at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

“We are really pleased to confirm that Pierre stays with us in 2023. He is definitely in the group of the best and most competitive drivers in F1 and has proven his abilities during all the time he has spent with us,” AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost said.

“Undoubtedly, Pierre can play a major role in the team having a successful season next year and it will be down to us to provide him with a competitive car, so that he can continue to deliver excellent results.”

20220624-155005