SPORTSMOTORSPORTS

Formula 1: Won’t miss Canadian Grand Prix despite back pain, says Lewis Hamilton

NewsWire
0
0

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has quashed all the speculation that he could miss this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix after Mercedes driver experienced severe back pain during Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

After a gruelling race in Baku, Lewis Hamilton has branded the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the most painful race of his Formula 1 career. The Brit started seventh on the grid and finished fourth, behind teammate George Russell, but he was in visible discomfort after the race. He described the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as “the most painful race I’ve experienced”.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said his driver’s pain was not only muscular but “goes properly into the spine and can have some consequences.”

Wolff added that the team would “have someone on reserve, which we anyway have at every race, to make sure that our cars run” in Canada.

However, in a social media post, on Monday Hamilton said he was feeling better following treatment from his physiotherapist and intends to race this weekend.

“Yesterday was tough and had some troubles sleeping but have woke up feeling positive today,” he said.

20220613-184806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Muddappa posts fastest time as Bengaluru riders dominate drag races

    Hamilton clinches Formula One season opener

    Rajiv Sethu, Senthil Kumar set to participate in Asia Road Racing...

    Formula 2 championship: India’s Jehan Daruvala betting on better luck in...