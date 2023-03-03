INDIASPORTSMOTORSPORTS

Formula 2: Jehan Daruvala looking to open season with fifth-consecutive Bahrain podium

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala heads into this weekend’s Bahrain Formula 2 season-opener fired up to get his campaign off to a strong start as he looks to claim a fifth straight podium finish at the scene of his first-ever F2 win.

The 24-year-old, who will drive for reigning champions MP Motorsport this season, raced to victory in 2020 around the venue’s outer loop layout having already taken a third-place finish around the more traditional 5.4-km long configuration a week earlier.

Daruvala followed that up with two-second places in 2021 and last year. Heading into this weekend, he has his sights firmly set on extending that podium streak to kick off a campaign he hopes will see him become the first Indian to win the F2 title.

Daruvala said, “I can’t wait to go racing again. I enjoyed the break but now, batteries recharged, I am really excited about starting this new journey with MP Motorsport. We go into the weekend on the back of a strong, productive three days of testing.

“I’m feeling comfortable in the car, our long-run pace looks good, which is always crucial around a track like Bahrain and I love racing around here. It’s a layout that suits my driving style and I’m optimistic we can come away with another strong result this weekend,” he added.

Daruvala has established himself as a front-runner in Formula 2 with four wins and 15 podium finishes over three seasons in the series. He is also eligible for a Formula One Super Licence having successfully completed three F1 test sessions with former champions McLaren.

The 24-year-old is also a Formula E reserve for Indian manufacturer Mahindra Racing, a role he will combine with his F2 campaign.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, MP Motorsport last year became only the second team in Formula 2 history to achieve the title double. The outfit chalked up five race wins with championship winner Felipe Drugovich and also scored seven further podiums.

