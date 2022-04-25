SPORTSWORLD

Formula 3: Kush Maini gets first points at Imola

NewsWire
0
16

Kush Maini, from Bangalore, demonstrated tremendous maturity over the course of a difficult weekend in the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship, finishing fifth in the feature race here on Sunday.

Maini’s Fifth-place finish earned him his first points of the season.

The FIA Formula 3 Championship, with normally 30 cars on the grid, is brutally competitive, with drivers needing near-perfect weekends to finish at the front.

Running as a support race to the main F1 weekend, the series will move to the Barcelona race track in Spain on May 20-22.

Despite not being able to show his true potential, the Omega-Seiki and JK Racing-backed driver qualified in 10th place.

On Saturday Kush Started the Sprint race 3rd on the Grid and was involved in battles in the top 5 when an unlucky drive-through penalty jeopardised his Sprint Race, with the Indian eventually finishing 20th.

“It’s been another weekend of a lot of learning and I’m glad we were able to finish the weekend so strongly,” Maini said.

“Fifth is a more accurate reflection of our potential, and I’m confident we could have finished in the top five if other factors had aligned in the Sprint Race”.

20220425-195404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vivek Chikara strikes gold at 4th Para Senior Archery National Championships

    Deepak Hooda leaves Baroda for Rajasthan

    Dhoni remains permanent as Polland fifth MI skipper to toss with...

    Ashes, 2nd Test: Root surges past Tendulkar, Gavaskar in list of...