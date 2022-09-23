INDIA

Fort Federation preserving heritage of Maharashtra: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje

NewsWire
0
0

Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) is considered a role model for other states owing to its work in conservation and restoration of forts and havelis in Rajasthan.

On similar lines, a Fort Federation has also been formed in Maharashtra to preserve the heritage and history of the western state.

The federation has its own funds and seeks the involvement of IHHA as a stakeholder in restoring and conserving the historic forts of Maharashtra.

This was stated by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, a descendant of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Day 2 of IHHA’s ninth annual convention where he was the guest of honour.

The convention was organised at the Alila Fort in Bishangarh on the theme ‘Reincarnation of IHHA to Conserve and Protect Indian Heritage’.

Sambhaji Raje said that a big advantage Rajasthan has over Maharashtra is that most of the forts here are privately owned. Thus, it makes it is easier to get the restoration works done at such sites.

Sambhaji Raje has played a pivotal role in restoring Shivaji Maharaj’s capital fort and is also working towards conservation of more such forts in Maharashtra.

Several other interesting panel discussions, interactive sessions and presentations were held throughout Friday, the concluding day of the convention.

Investment opportunities and incentives for heritage hoteliers in the states of Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh were also discussed.

On behalf of Uttarakhand government, Ravi Shankar (IAS), highlighted the key initiatives taken in the state to promote tourism. These include railway connectivity, helicopter connectivity, air ambulance etc. He also threw light on the investment opportunities in terms of development of five-star hotels, pilgrimage circuits etc.

Similarly, Suresh Jharya, Joint Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, shared the investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, providing detailed insights into the state’s tourism policy.

20220923-200002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maratha quota: SC to rule if 50% ceiling on reservation can...

    PMLA and FEMA cases record substantial rise

    Urvashi says ‘chotu bhaiya should play bat ball’ to Rishabh Pant’s...

    Country watching dictatorship: Gehlot slams Centre over ED summons to Gandhis