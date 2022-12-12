BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Fortinet unveils new software-define tech to secure enterprises

Cybersecurity company Fortinet on Monday unveiled a business benefits analysis of its Secure SD-WAN and its ability to support large enterprises by delivering 300 per cent ROI (Return on Investment) over three years and payback in eight months.

The Forrester Consulting study evaluated the economic impact of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide-Area Network) on large enterprises, examining both the network and security impact on customers’ businesses.

“Large enterprises around the world continue to turn to Fortinet to achieve their digital acceleration goals with solutions that converge networking and security,” Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales, India, SAARC and Southeast Asia at Fortinet, said in a statement.

Forrester interviewed business decision-makers from a variety of industries and geographies as part of the independent study, including retail, healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing, according to the company.

The organisations deployed Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and other Fortinet products, such as switches, wireless LAN, and wireless WAN, and have a combined annual revenue of more than $1 billion, up to 8,500 sites, and up to 1,33,000 employees.

“We’re pleased that Forrester has quantified both the network and security benefits of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, which will advance our commitment to helping customers make informed decisions with validated solutions,” Raman added.

Forrester created a composite model for the study based on customer feedback and created a three-year financial model to reflect the costs and benefits of the investment, said the company.

