Fortis discharges 3 Covid-19 patients

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) here on Monday discharged three Covid-19 patients, two of which were siblings with travel history to the United Kingdom.

According to FMRI Gurugram, the patients had recovered after the treatment. While two patients were discharged on March 29, one was discharged on Monday.

The siblings, admitted with fever and cough on March 21, had tested negative for coronavirus. They were treated in an isolation ward. They have been discharged with home care advice.

The third patient, a 29-year-old man, had returned from the UK on March 18. He had symptoms of fever, cough and cold. “He tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to FMRI on March 22. He responded well to treatment. He tested Covid-19 negative twice in the interval of 24 hours,” said FMRI.

According to Dr Ritu Garg, FMRI facility director, “A 3-tier Covid defence structure — screening, fever (FLU) clinics, and in-patient isolation facilities — is in place at all Fortis hospitals.

“We are monitoring the situation and will do everything to expand the bed availability as per the requirement. We have also implemented necessary safety protocols to keep our doctors, nurses, other patients, visitors and staff safe,” said Dr Garg.

Dr Manoj Goel, Director and Head of pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine, said, “The oxygen therapy represents the major treatment intervention for patients with severe infection. Mechanical ventilation may be necessary in cases of respiratory failure refractory to oxygen therapy. Support for other failing organs, such as dialysis, may also be required”.

He said there was no specific anti-viral treatment for Covid-19, and no vaccine was available. “However, in severe cases, a few drugs have been found to be useful in reducing the viral load, leading to improved outcomes,” he said.

The treatment for Covid-19 patients, essentially was symptomatic in the majority of patients and aimed at relieving fever, cough and shortness of breath, FMRI said. In mild cases, this might simply mean rest and fever-reducing medications, such as paracetamol for comfort, it added.

