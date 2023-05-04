SCI-TECHWORLD

Fortnite now available on Fire TV, Amazon Luna

NewsWire
0
2

Amazon has announced that the popular online video game Fortnite is now available to play for Fire TV customers in the US, UK, Canada and Germany through the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service.

“Luna customers in the US, Canada, Germany and the UK can now play any Fortnite game modes like Battle Royale and Creative on devices they already own, including Fire TV smart TVs and tablets, and streaming media players, laptops and via browser on mobile devices,” Amazon said in a blogpost.

Amazon Prime members can also start playing the game as part of their Prime membership and all other customers can play with an existing Luna+ subscription or by signing up for a free 7-day trial of Luna+, it added.

“Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the US and we’re thrilled to bring the title to the service,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.

“We’re committed to making gaming more accessible and more affordable, without the need for expensive hardware,” he added.

Further, the company recommends an internet speed of at least a sustained 10Mbps for the best gaming experience, which is necessary for playing Fortnite on Amazon Luna.

20230504-190204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meta supports launch of free helpline for boosting kids safety online

    88% drop in Google searches for ‘buying NFTs’ as crypto market...

    AR-VR headset market in Asia-Pacific to grow by 51% in next...

    Tesla faces lawsuit from former employee