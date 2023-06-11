SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

‘Fortunate enough to have played along with 3 of my mentors’: Yuzvendra Chahal completes seven years in int’l cricket

NewsWire
0
0

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who completed his seven years in international cricket on Sunday (June 11), expressed gratitude towards former captains MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and current skipper Rohit Sharma, for playing under them in the senior national team.

Chahal made his international debut under Dhoni’s captaincy on the Zimbabwe tour in 2016, Since then, he has established himself as one of the leading spinners for India in white-ball cricket, playing 72 ODIs and 75 T20Is, picking up 121 and 91 wickets respectively.

On Sunday, the leg-spinner took to social media and called Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit as his mentors and inspirations during his journey.

“This day 7 years ago I received my debut cap from Mahi Bhai to bowl for the Indian Cricket Team. Since then my life has been nothing but a journey of making India proud with the talent I possess and the spirit of always wanting to win it for my team and fans. I am definitely fortunate enough to have played along with 3 of my mentors and everyone’s inspiration till date,” said Chahal in a tweet.

“Mahi Bhai, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With the best guidance on and off the field. I have always worked towards my goals and will continue to do so since we have more records to break. So with great pride and honour in my heart, I would want to express my feeling of being grateful to God, my mentors and my colleagues. Today is special and Many more special days awaited ahead. JAI HIND,” he added.

The 32-year-old spinner had an impressive IPL 2023 season for the Rajasthan Royals. He ended up as the highest wicket-taker for his team with 21 wickets, averaging 20.57 and was the fifth bowler on the Purple Cap list for the season.

20230611-165402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: RCB to don green jersey against SRH as part...

    IPL 2022: Gaikwad’s 73 takes CSK to 169/5 against Gujarat

    WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win...

    IPL 2023: ‘Love to see captains and coaches to be challenged...