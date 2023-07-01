As many as 41 elephants of the renowned Guruvayoor temple near Thrissur in Kerala will undergo a month-long rejuvenation therapy, starting Saturday.

State Minister of Animal Husbandry J.Chinchurani will kick-start the process by feeding a huge ball of rice mixed with ayurvedic and allopathic medicines to two elephants – Jr Vishnu and Vinayakan.

In normal course, these animals have a full team of dedicated care takers but for the month-long rejuvenation therapy, they will by monitored by a special group of experts.

Subhash, who is responsible for the management of the temple elephants, said while 23 of them will be provided the treatment on the temple premises itself, the remaining 18 will be undergo the same where they are at the moment.

“The Minister will inaugurate the treatment by putting the big rice ball into the mouths of the two selected elephants. From tomorrow onwards, till the last day this will be given at 3 p.m,” said Subhash.

Feeding them as per a prepared diet chart, along with allopathic and ayurvedic medicines forms a part of the rejuvenation therapy.

Incidentally, the therapy is not undertaken as a treatment but is an annual event where these animals are given rest and a medical checkup is done, which includes a detailed blood analysis.

The veterinarians also conduct a detailed examination of their stomach and every aspect of these elephants are checked.

Most of them are otherwise engaged in various temples during the festival season for which bookings are made in advance with the Guruvayoor Devasom, which oversees the day to day functioning of this famed temple.

